Indorse Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $332.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $801,608.42 and approximately $332.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

