Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 151.0% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDCBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

