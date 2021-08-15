Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 106.1% in July

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $275.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.