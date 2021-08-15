InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 91.5% in July

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 139,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,332. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.