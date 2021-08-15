Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IENVF opened at $3.85 on Friday. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.
Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.