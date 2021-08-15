Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce $362.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.60 million. Ingevity posted sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

