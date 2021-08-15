Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $297.60 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00019836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $297.60 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00868329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00104419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

