Injective Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $27.07 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $306.40 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.38 or 0.00019743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.73 or 0.00866382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00107608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

