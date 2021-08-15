Ink 1-Day Volume Tops $1,374.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $412,255.10 and approximately $1,374.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

