InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
