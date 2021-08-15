InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

