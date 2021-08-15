Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0380 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Innova has a market capitalization of $262,114.17 and approximately $15.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

