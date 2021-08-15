Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 50.2% in July

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $127.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

