Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 937.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 10.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000.

BJUL opened at $32.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59.

