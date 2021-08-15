Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Shares of TSJA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.78. 3,204 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.