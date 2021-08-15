Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Innoviva worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $9,512,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.39 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.