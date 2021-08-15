INO COIN Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $287,999.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $6.40 or 0.00013670 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00864915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00108543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044685 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

