InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 35% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,638.24 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.75 or 0.00447556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.29 or 0.01384252 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,655,619 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

