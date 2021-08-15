Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $134,094.54 and $75,156.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

