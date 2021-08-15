Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

