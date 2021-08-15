Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.