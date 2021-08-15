Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY remained flat at $$19.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54.
About Insurance Australia Group
