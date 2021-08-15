Insured Finance (INFI) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $153,633.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00155312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.68 or 1.00145578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00873506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.61 or 0.06912422 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,084,895 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

