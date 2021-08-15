Insureum Price Reaches $0.0406 on Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $446,468.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00865076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

