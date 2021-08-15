Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.14.

IFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$173.93 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$176.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$30.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.