Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

