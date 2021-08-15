IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IGXT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47. IntelGenx Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.69.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

