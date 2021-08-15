Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,821 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.88. 1,355,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

