Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,822,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629,800 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.03% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $691,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 245.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

