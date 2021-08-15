International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

