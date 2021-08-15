International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

