Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $566.68 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and approximately $566.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,120,537 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.