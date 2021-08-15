Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Tops $402.21 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $60.76 or 0.00132704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.32 billion and approximately $402.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00153970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.16 or 1.00455683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00877855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.07 or 0.07117966 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,108,480 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

