Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Up 94.4% in July

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.