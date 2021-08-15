Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

