Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 460,037 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 433,935 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,937,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 524,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 176,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $$23.27 during trading on Friday. 188,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

