Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

