Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 74,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.