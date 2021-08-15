Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 74,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
