Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

