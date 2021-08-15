Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

