Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

