Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

