Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stake Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. 10,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $81.22.

