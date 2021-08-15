Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

PSCM stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

