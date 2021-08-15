Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU opened at $67.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.