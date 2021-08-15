Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 747.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 354,078 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,916,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 57,921 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO opened at $57.47 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.