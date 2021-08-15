Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 4.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after buying an additional 870,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,354,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,611,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,764,000.

GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

