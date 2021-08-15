Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 15th (ABCL, BAM, CBAY, DHT, ETNB, FULC, GDRX, HARP, IPSC, NPCE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 15th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

