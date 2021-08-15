Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 278,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.