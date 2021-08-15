Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
