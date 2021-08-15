ION (ION) Price Down 4.3% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. ION has a total market capitalization of $448,540.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00291097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00039198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,638,352 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,352 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

