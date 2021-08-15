ION Price Reaches $0.0043 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 87.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 90% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $58,751.04 and approximately $42.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00286595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00039128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,638,652 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,652 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

